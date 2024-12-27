SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 99,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SABS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of SAB Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

