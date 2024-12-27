Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Up 563.7% in December

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 563.7% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,664.34. This trade represents a 116.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $55,530. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Sacks Parente Golf stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 611,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,763. The stock has a market cap of $642,934.60, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Articles

