Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Sells A$101,500.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Elliott Rusanow sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.17), for a total transaction of A$101,500.00 ($63,043.48).

Elliott Rusanow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scentre Group alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Elliott Rusanow sold 100,000 shares of Scentre Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.12), for a total value of A$342,000.00 ($212,422.36).

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.