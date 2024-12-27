Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.77 ($0.80). Approximately 56,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 215,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,188.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

