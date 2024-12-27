Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Scor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scor

Scor Stock Down 6.2 %

About Scor

SCRYY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.