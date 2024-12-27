Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.45. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 2,713 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

