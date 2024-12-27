SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.78. SEALSQ shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 41,592,661 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

SEALSQ Price Performance

SEALSQ Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Further Reading

