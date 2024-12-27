Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Up 76.1% in December

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNTI
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senti Biosciences
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Trading Halts Explained
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is a support level?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.