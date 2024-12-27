Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Up 76.1% in December

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNTI

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of SNTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,802. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.