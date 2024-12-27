Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Grows By 340.4%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVTX

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 102,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,822. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,722,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% during the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 915,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,186,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.