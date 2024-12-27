Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Decreases By 80.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVNBF remained flat at C$16.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

