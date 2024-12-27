Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Decreases By 80.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avon Protection Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVNBF remained flat at C$16.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.
Avon Protection Company Profile
