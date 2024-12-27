Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Drops By 41.6%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 154.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MYN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

