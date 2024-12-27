Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Decreases By 48.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 2,307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
BYD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BYDDF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 29,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $42.00.
BYD Company Profile
