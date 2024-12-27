Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Decreases By 48.2%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 2,307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

BYD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 29,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.27. BYD has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $42.00.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

