Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Decreases By 50.0%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.16. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of C$91.31 and a 12 month high of C$91.31.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

