Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Decreases By 70.6%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Centurion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALFUU remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,281. Centurion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Centurion Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

