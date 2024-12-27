Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Decreases By 70.6%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Centurion Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ALFUU remained flat at $10.26 on Friday. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,281. Centurion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.
About Centurion Acquisition
