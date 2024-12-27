Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 92.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
Shares of CIADY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,441. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About China Mengniu Dairy
