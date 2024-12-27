Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Declines By 92.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of CIADY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,441. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

