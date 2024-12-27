Short Interest in Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF) Increases By 550.0%

Feintool International Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FEIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Feintool International Stock Performance

FEIOF stock remained flat at C$21.04 on Friday. Feintool International has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.85.

About Feintool International

Feintool International Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fineblanked, formed steel components, and stamped electro sheet metal products worldwide. It develops, produces, and sells high-precision system components and assemblies using fineblanking and forming technology, as well as electronic sheet stamping; and sells production-specific tools to third-party customers.

