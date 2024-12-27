Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 324.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 324.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 301.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 60.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

FTGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 502,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,135. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

