Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 166.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $68.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

