Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 166.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RFDI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $68.36.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
