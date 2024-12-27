Short Interest in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Increases By 66.7%

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,138.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNGZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 2,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

