Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Drops By 57.6%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FKU stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. 3,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

