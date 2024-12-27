Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Declines By 98.0%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inception Mining Stock Performance

Inception Mining stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 20,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,966. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession in southern Honduras. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

