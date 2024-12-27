Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Decreases By 85.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $99.99. 2,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $113.42.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

