Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Drops By 53.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH remained flat at $3.44 during trading on Friday. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.