Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Drops By 97.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Logiq Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 3,493,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Logiq has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.