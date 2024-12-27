Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Drops By 97.8%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Logiq Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 3,493,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Logiq has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Logiq Company Profile
