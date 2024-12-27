Short Interest in Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Decreases By 66.7%

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MLGF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 6,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Malaga Financial has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

