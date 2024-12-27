Short Interest in Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp stock remained flat at $17.00 on Friday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

