Short Interest in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declines By 48.8%

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $235,735.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,368,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,761,557.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,178.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period.

