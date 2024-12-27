Short Interest in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declines By 48.8%

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NPCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,667,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period.
