Short Interest in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Declines By 54.7%

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Smartkem Stock Performance

Smartkem stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 30,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,002. Smartkem has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartkem

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Smartkem at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

