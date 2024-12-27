Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Drops By 68.9%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.

Syensqo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $74.38 on Friday. Syensqo has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

