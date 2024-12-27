Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Drops By 68.9%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.
Syensqo Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $74.38 on Friday. Syensqo has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.
About Syensqo
