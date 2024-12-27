Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Expands By 345.0%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 345.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TATT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728. The company has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 559,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TATT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

