Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expands By 64.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 60,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theratechnologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:THTX Free Report ) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Articles

