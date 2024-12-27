Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Expands By 78.8%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 23,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.