Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Expands By 78.8%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 23,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.