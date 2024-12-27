Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Rises By 65.9%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $75.75 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.