Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in December

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SMEV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 65,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,116. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

