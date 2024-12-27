SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $23.90 during trading hours on Friday. 93 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298. SITC International has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

SITC International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.5148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

