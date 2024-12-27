Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Up 53.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 53.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 754,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 88,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.