Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 1,483.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
