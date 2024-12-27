SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.25 and last traded at $118.25, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

