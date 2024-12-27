Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 75.6% in December

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 397,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,272. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

