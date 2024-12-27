Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 75.6% in December

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %
NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 397,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,272. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sol-Gel Technologies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.