Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 7,755 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Solitario Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Solitario Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 310,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

