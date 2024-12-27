Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

