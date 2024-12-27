Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SKHHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.