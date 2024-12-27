SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $12.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

About SpareBank 1 SMN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.