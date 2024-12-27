SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $12.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
