SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO) Announces Dividend of $0.56

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:DECO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5568 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

DECO traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. SPDR Galaxy Digital Asset Ecosystem ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49.

