SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Declares Dividend of $0.97 (NASDAQ:TEKX)

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (NASDAQ:TEKX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9699 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

TEKX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838. SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $36.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93.

