Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.37 and traded as high as C$33.61. Spin Master shares last traded at C$33.61, with a volume of 15,499 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master
Spin Master Trading Up 0.3 %
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- What is a support level?
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.