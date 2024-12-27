Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.37 and traded as high as C$33.61. Spin Master shares last traded at C$33.61, with a volume of 15,499 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

