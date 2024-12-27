Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

