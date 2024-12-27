Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.83.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.