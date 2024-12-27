StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

