StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.