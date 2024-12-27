StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.