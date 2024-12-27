StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright upgraded FibroGen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

