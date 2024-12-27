StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 76.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

